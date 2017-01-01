spiritualfood.org

is for sale!

It's better to lead than follow. Elevate your business above the masses. spiritualfood.org can be yours . . . and then your brand can be spiritualfood.org for as long as you want. Wisdom is knowing what's in a name: maybe everything. The right domain name often means the difference between being the best and . . . something less. And the wrong name can lead to failure. Yet some people think amazing names should be inexpensive, when the reality is that a perfect name gives your business a rare and powerful competitive edge. How long do you want to be in business? 10 years? 25 years? 50 years? If the cost of the right name is amortized over several years, the value becomes clear. Think how reasonable the cost-per-month is over the life of a thriving business! How does that compare with how much you'll spend on physical space per month? And is physical space you lease or own more important than virtual space online? Is it easier for a thriving business to change physical locations, or internet location? You get it: your business will likely never change internet location . . . IF you get the perfect domain name in the beginning! You can get the right name and thrive, or the wrong name and . . . "What was the name of that one company?" :-( What if someday a competitor buys spiritualfood.org after you decide to go with a cheap alternative? Will your competitor have an edge . . . the edge that could have been yours? And have you considered how an awesome name requires less in ongoing advertising expenses? How easy is spiritualfood.org to remember? Question: what if spiritualfood.org makes you more profitable, or helps you stay in business 10, 25, or 50 years? Then how much did spiritualfood.org "cost" per month? (By the way, once spiritualfood.org is yours, it only costs about $10 each year to renew it.) When the math makes sense, how does the sale take place? Your domain name and money will be safe and secure: the sale will be handled/escrowed by NameSilo, which is among the top 15 domain registrars in the world, manages over 3 million domains, and handles over $3,000,000 USD in private domain sales each year. NameSilo protects you during all stages of the sale and domain transfer: you pay NameSilo--not the domain seller--and then you can immediately begin using spiritualfood.org, which you can manage right away from your own account. Meanwhile, NameSilo holds your funds for a brief waiting-period before releasing any money to the seller. But once you pay NameSilo, spiritualfood.org is 100% yours. If you only want to be in business 1 or 2 years, then spiritualfood.org is the wrong name for you, and you should hold on to your money. But if you believe in your vision, you can acquire an amazing name, and give potential customers something to aspire for. The right name can inspire. spiritualfood.org

Payment plan available requiring minimum $5,888.00 down payment.

(You get the domain immediately after down-payment)

Sold securely via NameSilo